09
February Wednesday

COVID-19 in Cuba: 919 new cases, 1,586 discharges and three deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) Cuba reported today 1,919 new COVID-19 cases, 1,586 hospital discharges and three fatalities.

Up until yesterday, 6,064 people were still in hospital, with 23 and 25 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.

At the close of yesterday, February 8, 16,261 patients remained hospitalized and 10,077 were suspected cases, whereas 120 were under surveillance and 6,064 were confirmed cases.

A total of 14,939 samples were taken during the day, and 919 tested positive. Cuba has taken 12,828,848 samples, and 1,056,846 have been confirmed as positive.

Of the 919 positive cases, 5.1% (47) were asymptomatic, making a total of 144,040 cases (13.6% of those confirmed to date).

