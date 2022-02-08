The 88% of the Cuban population has already completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) An 88 % of the Cuban population completed the vaccination scheme against COVID-19, with the national immunogens Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



According to the Ministry of Public Health, this percentage figure corresponds to 9,843,728 people who completed the immunization design.



As of February 6, 10, 581,273 people had received at least one dose, including those convalescing from the disease, vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose.



A second dose has been given to 9, 355,112 people, and a third one to 9,027,612 people, according to the source.



Besides, 5, 613,068 Cubans have received booster doses: 409,534 as part of clinical studies, 5,203,534 in the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



In all, 34, 577,234 doses of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.



Since March 2020, when the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cuba, the country has accumulated 1,055,927 confirmed patients with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the disease, 8,447 deaths and 1,040,687 recovered, a figure equivalent to 98.6% of the infections.

