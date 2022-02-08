Cuba reported 1,018 new cases of COVID 19, 1,548 discharges and 4 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 12,576 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting positive 1,018 for 8.1% of positivity. The country accumulates 12, 813,909 samples taken and 1, 055,927 positive (8.2%).



At the end of February 7, a total of 16,845 patients had been admitted, 9,924 suspected cases, under surveillance 187 and 6,734 confirmed cases were active.



Of the total number of cases, 987 were contacts of confirmed cases, 17 with source of infection abroad and 14 with no source of infection specified. There were 1,548 medical discharges, accumulating 1,040,687 patients recovered (98.6%) and 4 people died. Fifty-one confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, including 18 in critical and 33 in serious condition.



Among the 1,018 positive cases, 9.53% (97) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 143,993, representing 13.6% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (219), 20 to 39 (286), 40 to 59 (274), and 60 and over (239).