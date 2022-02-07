Cuba reported 1,349 new cases of COVID 19, 1,341 discharged and 4 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 14,703 samples for surveillance during the day, with 1,349 positive for 9.2% positivity. The country accumulates 12, 801,333 samples taken and 1,054,909 positive (8.2%).



At the end of February 6, a total of 17,740 patients had been admitted, 10,354 suspected, 118 under surveillance and 7,268 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 1,308 were contacts of confirmed cases, 20 with a source of infection abroad and 21 with no source of infection specified. There were 1,341 medical discharges, accumulating 1,039,139 patients recovered (98.5%) and 4 people died. A total of 52 confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, including 17 in critical and 35 in severe conditions.



Of the 1,349 positive cases, 9.04% (122) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 143,896, representing 13.6% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (304), 20 to 39 (351), 40 to 59 (407), and 60 and over (287).