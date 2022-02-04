COVID-19 vaccines: more than 34 million doses already administered in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 4 (ACN) The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported today that 34,394,469 doses of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala have been administered in the country.



At the close of February 2, 10,576,040 people had received at least one dose of the immunogens, including those vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose. Of them, 9,350,796 have already received a second dose and 9,022,685 a third one.

A total of 9,836,613 people have already completed the COVID-19 vaccination scheme in the country, i.e. 87.9% of the population.



According to MINSAP, 5,444,799 Cubans got booster doses as part of either the clinical study or the vaccination program designed for selected regions and at-risk groups.



Up until today, and since March 2020, Cuba has registered 1,050,840 positive cases of COVID-19 and 8,427 deaths, whereas 1,028,955 patients (98.1% of those infected) have recovered.