COVID-19 in Cuba: 1,434 new cases, 2,721 discharges and seven deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 4 (ACN) Cuba reported today 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 2,721 hospital discharges and seven fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 8,399 people were still in hospital, with 23 and 34 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, February 3, 19, 092 patients remained hospitalized and 10,523 were suspected cases, whereas 170 were under surveillance and 8,399 were confirmed cases.



A total of 18,131 samples were taken during the day, and 1,434 tested positive. Cuba has taken 12,751,995 samples, and 1,050,840 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 1,434 positive cases, 9.3% (133) were asymptomatic, making a total of 143,543 cases (13.6% of those confirmed to date).