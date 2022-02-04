All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
04
February Friday

COVID-19 in Cuba: 1,434 new cases, 2,721 discharges and seven deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 4 (ACN) Cuba reported today 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 2,721 hospital discharges and seven fatalities.

Up until yesterday, 8,399 people were still in hospital, with 23 and 34 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.

At the close of yesterday, February 3, 19, 092 patients remained hospitalized and 10,523 were suspected cases, whereas 170 were under surveillance and 8,399 were confirmed cases.

A total of 18,131 samples were taken during the day, and 1,434 tested positive. Cuba has taken 12,751,995 samples, and 1,050,840 have been confirmed as positive.

Of the 1,434 positive cases, 9.3% (133) were asymptomatic, making a total of 143,543 cases (13.6% of those confirmed to date).

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News