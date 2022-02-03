Cuba has administered over 34 million doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) A total of 34, 345,875 doses of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines have been administered in Cuba as of February 1, the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



According to the MINSAP report, to date, 10, 574,142 people have received at least one dose of one of the Cuban vaccines.



The second dose has already been given to 9, 349,510 people and the third to 9,021,128 persons, the information, published on the health entity's website, added the report.



As part of the application of booster doses, 5, 400,947 people have already been vaccinated, 407,895 of them as part of the Clinical Study and 4,993,052 in the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



As regards the mass vaccination process, it was reported that 23, 598,627 million have been administered in the country; 9,618,823 million have been associated with the health intervention, 454, 644 with the intervention study and 266,466 with the clinical trials.