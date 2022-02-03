Cuba reported 1,546 new cases of COVID 19, 2,971 discharges and 5 deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 18,117 samples to detect new cases of COVID 19, with 1,546 resulting positive for 8.5% positivity. The country accumulates 12, 733,864 samples taken and 1,049,406 positive (8.2%).
At the end of February 2, a total of 20,517 patients were admitted, 10,629 suspected, 195 under surveillance and 9,693 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 1,511 were contacts of confirmed cases, 25 with a source of infection abroad and 10 with no source of infection specified. There were 2,971 medical discharges, accumulating 1,031,234 patients recovered (98.3%) and 5 persons died. Sixty confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, including 24 in critical and 36 in serious condition.
Of the 1,546 positive cases, 8% (124) were asymptomatic, totaling 143,410, representing 13.7% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (310), 20 to 39 (432), 40 to 59 (489), and over 60 (315).
