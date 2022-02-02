COVID-19 in Cuba: 1,460 new cases, 2,484 discharges and eight deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 2 (ACN) Cuba reported today 1,460 new COVID-19 cases, 2,484 hospital discharges and eight fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 11,123 people were still in hospital, with 23 and 12 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, February 1, 21,942 patients remained hospitalized and 10,663 were suspected cases, whereas 156 were under surveillance and 11,123 were confirmed cases.



A total of 16,561 samples were taken during the day, and 1,460 tested positive. Cuba has taken 12,715,747 samples, and 1,047,860 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 1,460 positive cases, 9.2% (134) were asymptomatic, making a total of 143,286 cases (13.7% of those confirmed to date).