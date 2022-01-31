Cuba reported 2,119 new cases of COVID 19, 3,022 discharges and two deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 31 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 22,624 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting positive 2,119. The country accumulates 12, 684,808 samples taken and 1,044,790 positive.



At the end of January 30, a total of 26,467 patients were admitted, 12,599 suspected, 147 under surveillance and 13,721 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 2,031 were contacts of confirmed cases, 54 with source of infection abroad and 34 with no source of infection specified. There were 3,022 medical discharges, accumulating 1,022,611 recovered patients (97.9%) and 2 persons died. A total of 58 confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of which 31 are critical and 27 are serious.



Among the 2,119 positive cases, 8.8% (187) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 142,987, which represents 13.7% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (483), 20 to 39 (566), 40 to 59 (646), 60 and over (424).