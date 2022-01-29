Cuba reported 2,799 new cases of COVID 19, 3,478 discharges and 5 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 28 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 30,074 samples to detect cases of COVID 19, resulting positive 2,799. The country accumulates 12, 608,066 samples taken and 1,036,783 were positive.



At the end of January 27, a total of 29,170 patients had been admitted, 14,275 suspected, 199 under surveillance and 14,696 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 2,700 were contacts of confirmed cases, 71 with source of infection abroad and 28 with no source of infection specified. There were 3,478 medical discharges, accumulating 1,013,640 patients recovered (97.7%) and 5 people died. Sixty-three confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, including 22 in critical condition and 41 in serious condition.



Of the 2,799 positive cases, 9.2% (258) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 142,285, representing 13.7% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (651), 20 to 39 (805), 40 to 59 (790), 60 and over (553).