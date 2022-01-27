COVID-19 in Cuba: 2,814 new cases, 3,843 discharges and seven deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) Cuba reported today 2,814 new COVID-19 cases, 3,843 hospital discharges and seven fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 15,380 people were still in hospital, with 21 and 32 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, January 26, 30,038 patients remained hospitalized and 14,446 were suspected cases, whereas 212 were under surveillance and 15,380 were confirmed cases.



A total of 30,224 samples were taken during the day, and 2,814 tested positive. Cuba has taken 12,577,992 samples, and 1,033,984 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 2,814 positive cases, 5.6% (159) were asymptomatic, making a total of 142,027 cases (13.8% of those confirmed to date).