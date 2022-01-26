COVID-19 in Cuba: 2,987 new cases, 3,074 discharges and three deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 26 (ACN) Cuba reported today 2,987 new COVID-19 cases, 3,074 hospital discharges and three fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 16,416 people remained hospitalized, with 22 and 39 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, January 25, 31,031 patients were still in hospital and 14,382 were suspected cases, whereas 233 were under surveillance and 16,416 were confirmed cases.



A total of 27,310 samples were taken during the day, and 2,987 tested positive. Cuba has taken 12,547,768 samples, and 1,031,170 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 2,987 positive cases, 11.1% (332) were asymptomatic, making a total of 141,868 cases (13.8% of those confirmed to date).