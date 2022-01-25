Cuba reported 2,764 new cases of COVID 19, 3,409 discharges and six deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 25,369 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting positive 2,764. The country accumulates 12,520,458 samples taken and 1,028,183 positive.



At the end of January 24, a total of 30,885 patients had been admitted, 14,138 suspected, 241 under surveillance and 16,506 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 2,702 were contacts of confirmed cases, 30 with source of infection abroad and 32 without source of infection. There were 3,409 medical discharges, accumulating 1,003,245 patients recovered (97.6%) and 6 persons died. Sixty-three confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, including 20 in critical and 43 in serious condition.



Among the 2,764 positive cases, 7.2% (198) were asymptomatic, totaling 141,536, representing 13.7% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (638), 20 to 39 (744), 40 to 59 (809), and over 60 (573).