Cuba reported 3,307 new cases of COVID 19, 2,677 discharges and 4 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 31,516 samples for surveillance during the day, with 3,307 positive results. The country accumulates 12, 495,089 samples taken and 1,025,419 positive.



At the close of January 23, a total of 32,857 patients were admitted, 15,541 suspected, 159 under surveillance and 17,157 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 3,238 were contacts of confirmed cases, 54 with source of infection abroad and 15 without source of infection. There were 2,677 discharges, accumulating 999,836 recovered patients (97.5%) and 4 persons died. A total of 58 confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, including 17 in critical and 41 in severe condition.



Among the 3,307 positive cases, 7.1% (235) were asymptomatic, totaling 141,338, representing 13.8% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (700), 20 to 39 (952), 40 to 59 (1027), 60 and over (628).