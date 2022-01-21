COVID-19 in Cuba: 3,195 new cases, 3,115 discharges and four deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) Cuba reported today 3,195 new COVID-19 cases, 3,115 hospital discharges and four fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 17,388 people remain hospitalized, with 9 and 32 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, January 19, 33,712 patients were still in hospital and 16,144 were suspected cases, whereas 180 were under surveillance and 17,388 were confirmed cases.



A total of 38,570 samples were taken during the day, and 3,195 tested positive. Cuba has taken 12,353,343 samples, and 1,011, 811 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 2,967 positive cases, 8.6% (275) were asymptomatic, making a total of 140,201 cases (13.8% of those confirmed to date).