COVID-19 in Cuba: 2,967 new cases, 3,338 discharges and three deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) Cuba reported today 2,967 new COVID-19 cases, 3,339 hospital discharges and three fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 17,312 people remain hospitalized, with 12 and 30 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, January 18, 33,762 patients were still in hospital and 16,269 were suspected cases, whereas 181 were under surveillance and 17,312 were confirmed cases.



A total of 32,409 samples were taken during the day, and 2,967 tested positive. Cuba has taken 12,314,773 samples, and 1,008, 926 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 2,967 positive cases, 7.3% (217) were asymptomatic, making a total of 139,926 cases (13.9% of those confirmed to date).