Cuba reported 3,150 new cases of COVID 19, 2,903 discharges and four deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18(ACN) Cuba studied a total of 28,257 samples for surveillance during the day, with 3,150 being positive. The country accumulates 12,282,364 samples taken and 1,005,649 positive.



At the end of January 17, a total of 32,975 patients were admitted, 15,084 suspected, 205 under surveillance and 17,686 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 3,017 were contacts of confirmed cases; 43 with source of infection abroad and 90 without source of infection. There were 2,903 medical discharges, accumulating 979,559 recovered patients (97.4%) and 4 persons died. A total of 37 confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, including 9 in critical and 28 in serious condition.



Among the 3,150 positive cases, 8.2% (258) were asymptomatic, totaling 139,709, representing 13.9% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (709), 20 to 39 (940), 40 to 59 (937), and 60 and over (564).