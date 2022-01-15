Cuban medical brigade departs for Bahamas to assist in the COVID-19 confrontation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) A Cuban medical brigade from the Henry Reeve contingent will leave for the Bahamas to offer their solidarity assistance in the confrontation with COVID-19, the Ministry of Public Health announced today.



It will be the first of the international contingent in Bahamian territory and is made up of 50 nursing professionals, who will join the Cuban team already in that country to support in the fight against the pandemic.



The sending of this brigade corresponds to the request made by Dr. Michael Darville, minister of health and welfare of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, to Dr. Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Cuban minister of public health.



The highest health authorities of both countries signed, on January 8, a cooperation agreement to provide emergency response to COVID-19, and during the talks, they ratified the willingness to maintain and increase the existing collaboration between the two countries.



Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba has sent 57 medical brigades of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics to 40 countries around the world.