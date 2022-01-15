Cuba reported 3,336 new cases of COVID 19, 2,321 discharges and one death





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 44,510 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting positive 3,336. The country accumulates 12, 134,551 samples taken and 992,125 positive.



At the end of January 13, a total of 28,850 patients were admitted, 14,619 suspected, 194 under surveillance and 14,037 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 3,016 were contacts of confirmed cases; 82 with source of infection abroad and 238 with no source of infection specified. There were 2,321 medical discharges, accumulating 969,697 recovered patients (97.7%) and there was only one death. Fifty confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 15 are critical and 35 are serious.



Among the 3,336 positive cases, 16.9% (564) were asymptomatic, totaling 138,290, which represents 13.9% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (759), 20 to 39 (946), 40 to 59 (1, 034), 60 and over (597).