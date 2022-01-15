Cuban scientists to receive important award in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) The Economic Society of Friends of the Country (SEAP by its Spanish acronym) will award today for the first time its PRO PATRIA Prize to outstanding scientific groups in stopping the pandemic of the novel coronavirus in Cuba.



The prize is newly established and will be awarded to the Finlay Institute of Vaccines and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, for the relevant services provided in the successful fight against COVID-19 and other aspects of public health in Cuba and other countries, SEAP specialists announced.



They pointed out that his award will be made during one of the sessions of SEAP's General Meeting, which coincides with the 229th anniversary of its constitution, at its headquarters in Havana.



The agenda includes the Memorial of the legacy of Dr. Eusebio Leal Spengler, Honorary President of the Society, and the awarding of the Felix Varela Prize, by the Social Sciences Section.



There will also be the presentation of the new Honorary and Meritorious Members, as well as the most recent memberships as Full Members of the organization; the presentation of the Report of SEAP's activities during 2021; and the main activities for 2022.