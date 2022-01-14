COVID-19 in Cuba: 3,387 new cases, 2,372 discharges and one death





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Cuba reported today 3,387 new COVID-19 cases, 2,372 hospital discharges and one fatality.



Up until yesterday, 13,025 people remain hospitalized, with 13 and 26 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, January 12, 26,675 patients were still in hospital and 13,466 were suspected cases, whereas 184 were under surveillance and 13,025 were confirmed cases.



A total of 47,262 samples were taken during the day, and 3,387 tested positive. Cuba has taken 12,090,041 samples, and 988,789 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 3,387 positive cases, 14.2% (484) were asymptomatic, making a total of 137,726 cases (14.0% of those confirmed to date).