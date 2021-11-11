COVID-19 in Cuba: 403 new cases, four deaths and 711 medical discharges





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 10 (ACN) Cuba reported today 403 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, and 711 medical discharges.



Up until yesterday, 2,074 people remain hospitalized, 17 of them in critical and 45 in serious condition, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, November 10, 6,777 patients had been admitted and 4,452 were suspected cases, whereas 251 were under surveillance and 2,074 were confirmed cases.



A total of 18,235 samples were taken during the day, and 403 of them tested positive. Cuba has taken 10,738,462 samples, and 957,735 of them have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 403 positive cases, 17.1% (69) were asymptomatic, making a total of 131,867 cases (13.8% of those confirmed to date).