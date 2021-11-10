COVID-19 in Cuba: 413 new cases, four deaths and 552 medical discharges





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 10 (ACN) Cuba reported today 413 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, and 552 medical discharges.



Up until yesterday, 2,386 people remain hospitalized, 20 of them in critical and 50 in serious condition, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, November 9, 7,698 patients had been admitted and 4,719 were suspected cases, whereas 593 were under surveillance and 2,386 were confirmed cases.



A total of 16,993 samples were taken during the day, and 413 of them tested positive. Cuba has taken 10,720,227 samples, and 957,332 of them have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 413 positive cases, 16.2% (67) were asymptomatic, making a total of 131,798 cases (13.7% of those confirmed to date).