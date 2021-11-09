Cuba reported 467 new cases of COVID 19, 619 discharges and 5 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 9 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 16,125 samples to detect COVID 19, resulting in 467 positive results. The country accumulates 10, 703,234 samples taken and 956,919 positive.



At the end of November 8, there were 4,658 suspected, 738 under surveillance and 2,529 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 461 were contacts of confirmed cases; 4 with source of infection abroad and 2 with no source of infection specified. There were 619 medical discharges, accumulating 946,063 patients recovered (98.9%) and 5 people died. In intensive care units, 68 confirmed patients are being treated, of whom 18 are critical and 50 serious.



Among the 467 positive cases, 17.1% (80) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 131,731, representing 13.8% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (75), 20 to 39 (121), 40 to 59 (145) and over 60 (126).