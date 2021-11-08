Cuba reported 471 new cases of COVID 19, 423 discharges and 3 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 8 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 18,886 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting in 471 positive results. The country accumulates 10, 687,109 samples taken and 956,452 positive.



At the end of November 7, 8,608 patients were admitted, 4,878 suspected, 1,044 under surveillance and 2,686 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 458 were contacts of confirmed cases; 11 with source of infection abroad and 2 without source of infection determined. There were 423 medical discharges, accumulating 945,444 patients recovered (98.8%) and 3 persons died. In intensive care units, 74 confirmed patients are being treated, of whom 20 are critical and 54 severe.



Of the 471 positive cases, 17.0% (80) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 131,651, representing 13.8% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (73), 20 to 39 (104), 40 to 59 (154) and over 60 (140).