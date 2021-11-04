COVID-19 in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 4 (ACN) Cuba reported today 592 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, and 786 medical discharges.



Up until yesterday, 3,049 people remain hospitalized, 33 and 55 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, November 3, 10,143 patients had been admitted and 5,790 were suspected cases, whereas 1,304 were under surveillance and 3,049 were confirmed cases.



A total of 21,935 samples were taken during the day, and 592 tested positive. Cuba has taken 10,601,104 samples, and 954,342 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 592 positive cases, 12.2% (72) were asymptomatic, making a total of 131,331 cases (13.8% of those confirmed to date).