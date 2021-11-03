Cuba reported 567 new cases of COVID 19, 696 discharged and 8 deaths





Havana, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) Cuba tested a total of 20,201 samples for COVID 19, with 567 positive. The country accumulates 10,579,169 samples and 953,750 positive.



At the end of November 2, 10,488 patients had been admitted, 5,848 suspected, 1,395 under surveillance and 3,245 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 558 were contacts of confirmed cases; 7 with a source of infection abroad and 2 with no source of infection specified. There were 696 medical discharges, 942,198 patients recovered (98.8%) and 4 people died. A total of 87 confirmed patients are being treated in intensive care, including 34 in critical and 53 serious condition.



Among the 567 positive cases, 11.6% (66) were asymptomatic, and a total of 131,259 cases were diagnosed, representing 14.0% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (91), 20 to 39 (142), 40 to 59 (200) and over 60 (134).