All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
02
November Tuesday

Over nine million Cubans with at least one dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) As of October 31, 9, 939,797 people had received at least one dose of one of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, the Cuban ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.

According to the report, published on the ministry's website, out of that figure, 8,940,918 people have already received the second dose and 6,920,235 have received the third one.

To date, the country has accumulated 25, 800,950 doses administered with national vaccines, and 65.1 % of the population has completed the vaccination scheme.

The mass vaccination, which began on July 29, 2021, has included 15, 463, 432, while in the health intervention started in May 2021, 9, 616, 988 doses were administered.

As part of the intervention study on health workers, BioCubaFarma and other risk groups, 454,064 doses were applied.

The clinical trials with the Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02, Abdala and Soberana Plus, starting in March 2021, included 266,466 doses, in Havana, Santiago, Granma and Guantanamo provinces.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News