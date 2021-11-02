Cuban Doctor, New Member of The World Academy of Sciences





Havana, Nov 1 (ACN) Cuban scientist Tania Crombet, current director of clinical research at the Havana-based Molecular Immunology Center, was elected member of The World Academy of Sciences—TWAS--, an institution aim at advancing sciences in developing nations.



Doctor Crombet’s TWAS will be effective as of January 1, 2022, according to the Twitter account of the Molecular Immunology Center. The Cuban expert received congratulations from Cuban government officials after her election.



The Molecular Immunology Center is a biotech company in the field of research, development, production and commercialization of Cuban pharmaceuticals to fight cancer and other conditions of the immunological system.