Cuba reported lowest number of confirmed cases in 6 months, 975 today





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 19,548 samples to detect COVID 19, resulting in 975 positive tests. The country accumulates 10, 404,761 samples taken and 947,935 positive.



At the end of October 25, 15,137 patients had been admitted, 8,419 suspected, 1,391 under surveillance and 5,327 active confirmed.



Of the total number of cases, 967 were contacts of confirmed cases; 7 with source of infection abroad and 1 with no source of infection specified. There were 1,399 discharges, 934,350 patients were recovered (98.6%) and 10 persons died.



Among the 975 positive cases, 10% (98) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 130,590 cases, representing 13.8% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (205), 20 to 39 (231), 40 to 59 (278) and over 60 (261).