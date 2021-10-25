Cuba reported 1,210 new cases of COVID 19, 1,171 discharged and 9 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 24,780 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting in 1,210 positive. The country accumulates 10, 385,213 samples taken and 946,960 positive.



At the end of October 24, 17,174 patients were admitted, 9,593 suspected, 1,820 under surveillance and 5,761 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 1,199 were contacts of confirmed cases; 9 with source of infection abroad and 2 with no source of infection specified. There were 1,171 discharged, 932,951 patients recovered (98.6%) and 9 persons died. A total of 140 confirmed patients (49 critical and 91 severe) are being treated in ICUs.



Among the 1,210 positive cases, 13.2% (160) were asymptomatic, totaling 130,492, which represents 13.8% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (224), 20 to 39 (265), 40 to 59 (411) and over 60 (310).