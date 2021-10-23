Cuba reported 1,476 new cases of COVID 19, 1,810 discharges and 20 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 22 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 28,883 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting in 1,476 positive. The country accumulates 10, 303,786 samples taken and 943,388 positive.



At the end of October 21, 19,198 patients were admitted, 11,341 suspected, 1,819 under surveillance and 6,38 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 1,464 were contacts of confirmed cases; 9 with source of infection abroad and 3 without source of infection. There were 1,810 medical discharges, 928,790 patients recovered (98.5%) and 20 people died. A total of 172 confirmed patients (66 critical and 106 severe) are being treated in ICUs.



Among the 1,476 positive cases, 11.4% (169) were asymptomatic, totaling 130,61, which represents 13.8% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (268), 20 to 39 (331), 40 to 59 (503) and over 60 (374).