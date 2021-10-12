Cuba reported 2,638 new cases of COVID 19, 3,461 discharges and 37 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 27,134 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting in 2,638 positive results. The country accumulates 10, 021,878 samples taken and 923,966 positive.



At the end of October 11, 37,258 patients were admitted, 19,361 suspected, 2,613 under surveillance and 15,284 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 2,617 were contacts of confirmed cases; 14 with source of infection abroad and 7 without source of infection determined. There were 3,461 discharges, 900,697 patients recovered (97.4%) and 37 people died. In ICUs, a total of 311 confirmed patients are being treated, 88 are critical and 223 are severe.



Among the 2,638 positive cases, 8.91% (235) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 128,598, representing 14.0% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (611), 20 to 39 (577), 40 to 59 (781) and over 60 (669).