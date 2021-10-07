COVID-19 in Cuba: 3,833 new cases and 39 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) Cuba reported today 3,833 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths, and 4,530 medical discharges.



Up until yesterday, 20,148 people remain hospitalized, 327 of them in intensive care units—98 and 229 in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, October 5, 48,818 patients had been admitted and 25,948 were suspected cases, whereas 2,722 were under surveillance and 20,148 were confirmed cases.



A total of 42,344 samples were taken during the day, and 3,833 tested positive. Cuba has taken 9,845,683 samples, and 907,941 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 3,833 positive cases, 6.3% (242) were asymptomatic, making a total of 127,646 cases (14.1% of those confirmed to date).