COVID-19 in Cuba: 3,596 new cases and 40 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) Cuba reported today 3,596 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths, and 4,965 medical discharges.



Up until yesterday, 20,884 people remain hospitalized, 349 of them in intensive care units—113 and 236 in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, October 5, 50,581 patients had been admitted and 26,955 were suspected cases, whereas 2,742 were under surveillance and 20,884 were confirmed cases.



A total of 38,066 samples were taken during the day, and 3,596 tested positive. Cuba has taken 9,803,339 samples, and 904,108 of them have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 3,596 positive cases, 5.1% (183) were asymptomatic, making a total of 127,404 cases (14.1% of those confirmed to date).