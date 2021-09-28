Cuba reported 6,009 new cases of COVID 19, 7,105 discharges and 51 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 42,581 samples for detecting COVID 19, with 6,009 positive results. The country accumulates 9, 466,241 samples taken and 866,808 positive.



At the end of yesterday, September 27, 71,309 patients were admitted, 35,721 suspected, 2,894 under surveillance and 32,694 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 5,991 were contacts of confirmed cases; 14 with source of infection abroad and 4 with no source of infection determined. There were 7,105 discharges, 826,727 patients recovered (95.3%) and 51 people died. In ICUs, 406 confirmed patients are being treated, 133 of whom are critical and 273 severe.



Of the 6,009 positive cases, 2.8% (169) were asymptomatic, totaling 125,937, representing 14.5% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (1,312); 20 to 39 (1,422), 40 to 59 (1,851), and 60 and over (1,424).