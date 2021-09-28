Cuba reported 6,632 new cases of COVID 19, 6,911 discharges and 52 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 48,370 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting in 6,632 positive tests. The country accumulates 9, 423,660 samples taken and 860,799 positive.



At the end of September 26, 75,270 patients were admitted, 38,337 suspected, 3,092 under surveillance and 33,841 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 6,620 were contacts of confirmed cases; 8 with a source of infection abroad and 4 with no source of infection determined. There were 6,911 discharges, 819,622 patients recovered (95.2%) and 52 people died. A total of 386 confirmed patients, 121 of them critical and 265 serious, are being treated in ICUs.



Of the 6,632 positive cases, 2.3% (155) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 125,768, representing 14.6% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (1,331); 20 to 39 (1,545), 40 to 59 (2,123), and 60 and over (1,633).