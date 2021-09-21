Cuba has administered over 18 million anti-COVID-19 doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) At the end of September 18, Cuba has accumulated 18, 126,126,208 doses administered with the Cuban anti-COVID-19 Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines.



To date, the Ministry of Public Health reports that 8,200,250 people have received at least one dose, of whom 5,406,727 have already received the second dose and 4,507,757 the third one.



As a single dose of the Soberana Plus vaccine, 11,474 doses have been administered.



Regarding mass vaccination, 7,937,806 doses have been administered; 9,586,527 doses have been administered for the health intervention, 452,511 for the intervention study and 149,364 for the clinical trials.