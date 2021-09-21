Cuba reports 8,544 new cases of COVID 19, 7,781 discharges and 60 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 55,402 samples to detect COVID 19, resulting in 8,544 positive results. The country accumulates 9, 060,867 samples taken and 809,911 positive.



At the end of September 19, 92,601 patients were admitted, 49,048 suspected, 3,234 under surveillance and 40,319 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 8,509 were contacts of confirmed cases; 8 with source of infection abroad and 27 with no source of infection determined. There were 7,781 discharges, 762,679 patients recovered (94.2%) and 60 people died. A total of 458 confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of which 142 are in critical and 316 in serious condition.



Of the 8,544 positive cases, 3.8% (325) were asymptomatic, totaling 124,644, representing 15.4% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (1,868), 20 to 39 (2,111), 40 to 59 (2,689), and over 60 (1,876).