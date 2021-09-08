Cuba reported 7,771 new cases of COVID 19, 7,600 discharged and 93 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 54,636 samples to detect COVID 19, resulting in 7,771 positive samples. The country accumulates 8, 332,630 samples taken and 704,675 positive.



At the end of September 6, 100,731 patients were admitted, 58,556 suspected, 4,140 under surveillance and 38,035 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 7,754 were contacts of confirmed cases; 6 with source of infection abroad and 11 without source of infection determined. There were 7,600 discharges, 660,702 patients recovered (93.7%) and 93 people died. There are 427 confirmed patients in ICUs, of whom 144 are critical and 283 serious.



Of the 7,771 positive cases, 3.7% (290) were asymptomatic, totaling 120,063, representing 17.0% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (1873); 20 to 39 (1903); 40 to 59 (2213); 60 and over (1782).