Cuba reported 6,075 new cases of COVID 19, 7,535 discharges and 75 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) Cuba studied 46,364 samples to detect COVID 19, resulting in 6,075 positive ones. The country accumulates 7, 891,609 samples taken and 646,513 positive.



At the end of August 29, 95,949 patients were admitted, 54,859 suspected, 4,234 under surveillance and 36,856 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 6,042 were contacts of confirmed cases; 18 with source of infection abroad and 15 with no source of infection determined. There were 7,535 discharges, 604,381 patients recovered (93.4%) and 75 people died. There are 417 confirmed patients in ICUs, of whom 143 are critical and 274 severe.



Of the 6,075 positive cases, 4.7% (290) were asymptomatic, totaling 117,477, representing 18.2% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (1,531); 20 to 39 (1,537), 40 to 59 (1,717) and over 60 (1,290).