Cuba reported 9,320 new cases of COVID-19, 7,832 discharges and 74 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Cuba studied 47,223 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 9,320 positive ones. The country accumulates 7, 538,108,108 samples taken and 592,619 positive.



At the close of August 22, 109,296 patients were admitted, 55,027 suspected, 4,368 under surveillance and 49,901 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 9,278 were contacts of confirmed cases; 10 with source of infection abroad and 32 with no source of infection determined. There were 7,832 discharges, 538,043 patients recovered (90.8%) and 74 deaths. There are 494 confirmed patients in ICUs, including 119 in critical and 375 in severe condition.



Of the 9320 positive cases, 4.82% (449) were asymptomatic, totaling 115,244, representing 19.4% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (1958), 20 to 39 (2,585), 40 to 59 (2,883) and over 60 (1,894).