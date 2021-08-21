Cuba reported 9,764 new cases of COVID 19, 8,509 discharges and 78 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 20 (ACN) Cuba studied 49,635 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 9,764 positive ones. The country accumulates 7, 388,327 samples taken and 564,011 positive.



At the end of August 19, 104,105 patients were admitted, 53,059 suspected, 4,597 under surveillance and 46,449 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 9,645 were contacts of confirmed cases; 66 with source of infection abroad and 53 with no source of infection determined. There were 8,509 discharges, 513,108 patients recovered (91.0%) and 78 people died. There are 478 confirmed patients in ICUs, 131 of whom are critical and 347 severe.



Of the 9764 positive cases, 4.0% (390) were asymptomatic, totaling 114,049, representing 20.2% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (2029), from 20 to 39 (2730), from 40 to 59 (3195) and over 60 (1810).