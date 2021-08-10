Cuba reported 7,950 new cases of COVID 19, 8,418 discharges and 77 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Cuba studied 39,358 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 7,950 positive ones. The country accumulates 6,899,423 samples taken and 466,169 positive.



At the close of August 8, 103,209 patients were admitted, 51,998 suspected, 4,465 under surveillance and 46,746 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 7,919 were contacts of confirmed cases; 18 with source of infection abroad and 13 with no source of infection determined. There were 8,418 discharges, accumulating 415,852 recovered patients (89.2%) and 77 people died. A total of 474 patients, 166 of them critical and 308 serious, are being treated in ICUs.



Among the 7950 positive cases, 1.9% (154) was asymptomatic, totaling 109,687, representing 23.5% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (1644), 20 to 39 (2316), 40 to 59 (2473) and over 60 (1517).