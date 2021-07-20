Cuba reported 6,505 new cases of COVID 19, and 61 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Cuba studied 44,310 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 6,505 positive ones. The country accumulates 5, 907,000,000 samples taken and 288,392 positive.



At the close of July 18, 59,434 patients were admitted, 19,172 suspected, 5,687 under surveillance and 34,575 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 6,397 were contacts of confirmed cases; 33 with source of infection abroad and 75 without source of infection determined. There were 10,481 discharges, accumulating 251,795 recovered patients (87.3%) and 61 people died. A total of 307 confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 143 are critical and 164 severe.



Among the 6,505 positive cases, 15.0% (959) were asymptomatic, totaling 99,972, which represents 34.7% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (1,270), 20 to 39 (1,849), 40 to 59 (2,133) and over 60 (1,253).