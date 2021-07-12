Artists in eastern Cuba will support health intervention with vaccine Abdala





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) More than 1,400 artists from the province of Holguín, including students and amateurs, will join the health intervention with the vaccine Abdala in support of the health programs designed to tackle COVID-19 transmission in the region.



Náyade Smarth, deputy director of the provincial sector of Culture, told ACN that in compliance with all the security measures to prevent infection, several activities will be developed to encourage support to the vaccination campaign in the province.



“Among them are performances by soloists, duets, troubadours, oral narrators, poets, presentations of books, audiovisual screenings and small visual arts exhibitions, and we will open sales outlets with cultural materials,” she pointed out. “Students of Artistic Education, amateur creators and the System of Houses of Culture will take part.”



So far, 634 events are planned, but this number will grow depending on their effectiveness and functionality is evaluated in each of our vaccination sites, she added.



The first 300 thousand doses of the vaccine Abdala, the first of its kind approved by CECMED for emergency use, will be used as part of the health intervention across this one-million-plus-people eastern province, the third most populated of the island after Havana and Santiago de Cuba.