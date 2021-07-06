Cuba reported 3,519 new cases of COVID 19, 2,382 discharges and 15 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) Cuba studied 35,243 samples, resulting in 3,519 positive ones. The country accumulates 5, 332,005 samples taken and 210,913 positive.



At the close of July 5, 43,231 patients were admitted, 13,990 suspected, 8,934 under surveillance and 20,307 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 3,431 were contacts of confirmed cases; 81 with source of infection abroad and 79 without source of infection determined. There were 2,382 discharges, accumulating 189,163 patients recovered (90%) and 15 people died. A total of 182 patients, including 70 in critical and 112 in severe condition, are being treated in ICUs.



Among the 3,591 positive cases, 25.4% (914) were asymptomatic, totaling 91,444, which represents 43.3% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (630), 20 to 39 (1,097), 40 to 59 (1,215) and over 60 (649).