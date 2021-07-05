COVID-19 Vaccination Rescheduled in Cuba due to Elsa Passage





Havana, July 5 (ACN) Cuban authorities decided to interrupt the public health intervention with locally developed COVID-19 candidate vaccines in some territories due to the passage of storm Elsa on the island.



Once the recovery stage is declared in all provinces the vaccination will be resumed with no impact on the immunization scheme, said the head of the Primary Health Assistance with the Cuban Health Ministry Doctor Maria Elena Soto.



In Santiago de Cuba, east of the country, the process will resume on Tuesday and in Havana the vaccination was interrupted today after a tropical storm warning was issued and will resume as soon as the weather situation improves.



The expert said that the vaccines were protected in safe facilities under appropriate temperature, and where power is guaranteed.



By July 3rd, two million 869 thousand 501 citizens had already received at least one shot of the vaccines; two million 196 thousand 863 persons had received two shots and one million 609 thousand 454 had concluded the three-shot immunization program.