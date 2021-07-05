Cuba with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Cuba reported today 21 deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the highest figure since the outbreak of the pandemic here, in March 2020, and accumulated a total of 1,372 fatalities.



We must reinforce the need to continue protecting ourselves, there are indicators that show that some people should take care of themselves more than others; arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, renal insufficiency, are comorbidities that make those who suffer from them protect themselves more than the rest, indicated Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology.



The expert also warned that in the last few days there have been reports of deaths of young people with no previous comorbidities, so the protection is for the whole population.



He highlighted that of the 38,826 samples processed yesterday, 3,075 were positive for the disease, and warned that "we have been reporting more than 3,000 cases for more than three consecutive days, an expression of the high transmission in the country".



The head of epidemiology warned that in the first four days of July, 13,377 total cases have been reported, a figure that already exceeds the accumulated number of cases diagnosed in 2020 and the death of 70 people is regretted.



This makes an average of 3,344 cases per day and 17 deaths, extremely high figures for the country, Duran emphasized.



He remarked that although it is true that there are more aggressive and contagious strains, there is a group of aspects that have not been solved, and added that the entities responsible for the enforcement of the measures have not played the active role they should have.

